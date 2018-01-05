South Scotland

M74 routine search finds drugs valued at £120,000

  • 5 January 2018
M74 Image copyright Google
Image caption The vehicle was stopped at junction 17 of the M74

Drugs with an estimated street value of £120,000 have been found by police in a vehicle they stopped for a routine check on the M74.

The driver was stopped at junction 17 when he was travelling northbound near Lockerbie.

The man was arrested and is due to appear in court.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites