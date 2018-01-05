M74 routine search finds drugs valued at £120,000
Drugs with an estimated street value of £120,000 have been found by police in a vehicle they stopped for a routine check on the M74.
The driver was stopped at junction 17 when he was travelling northbound near Lockerbie.
The man was arrested and is due to appear in court.