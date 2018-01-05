Dumfries fatal house fire 'not suspicious'
- 5 January 2018
An investigation has concluded that a fatal house fire in Dumfries was not suspicious.
Stuart Collis, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in the town's Bruce Dewar Mews on Wednesday afternoon.
A joint police and fire service investigation was carried out on Thursday into the cause of the fire.
A spokesman confirmed that it had concluded that there were no suspicious circumstances.