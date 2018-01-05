Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The arrests follow alleged incidents in East Lothian and the Borders

Police have arrested and charged five men in connection with hare coursing offences.

The arrests follow alleged incidents in Gifford, East Lothian, and Duns in the Scottish Borders on Thursday.

Officers received reports from the public, and colleagues from the National Wildlife Crime Unit then helped trace the men.

The procurator fiscal said the five men - aged between 24 and 57 - had been released pending further inquiries.

PC Andy Loughlin, wildlife crime officer for the Lothians and Scottish Borders, said hare coursing was a "brutal act" and they would continue to work with communities and partners to tackle the problem.