Planning permission has been given for the Jedburgh campus

Planning approval has been given for proposals to merge two primaries and a secondary on a single campus in the Scottish Borders.

The full council had already given its support to the project in Jedburgh.

The local authority's planning committee has now accepted a recommendation to give it the go ahead.

It will see Parkside Primary knocked down and merged with Howdenburn Primary and Jedburgh Grammar on a campus for children aged two to 18.

The new school at Hartrigge Park could be open by 2020.