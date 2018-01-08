Image caption A cordon was put in place in the area during investigations

A 33-year-old man from Kirkcudbright has been arrested in connection with the reported robbery of a 49-year-old woman in her Dumfries home.

It follows an incident on the town's Balmoral Road on 17 December last year.

A police cordon was put in place around the area at the time for several hours during investigations.

A short statement confirmed that a man had been arrested and that a report had been sent to the procurator fiscal.