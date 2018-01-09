Image copyright Scottish Borders Council

Pupils have moved into a new £9.7m school in the Scottish Borders.

Broomlands Primary in Kelso has been completed on time and replaces former premises which were opened in 1980.

Contractors McLaughlin and Harvey began work on the 12-classroom building in October 2016.

Scottish Borders Council's executive member for children and young people Carol Hamilton thanked pupils, staff and parents for their patience during the construction process.

"It is a striking building providing modern facilities which will aid the pupils' learning," she said.

"The new Broomlands Primary is one of a number of new school facilities being progressed in the Scottish Borders, all of which will benefit our young people."

Broomlands headteacher Michelle Matthews added: "We are delighted to move into the new school, which is a wonderful facility that the children and staff have been looking forward to transferring to for some time."

The former Broomlands Primary School building will be demolished in the coming months.