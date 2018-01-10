Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council

A fire at an electricity substation left a south west Scotland village without power.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called out to the incident shortly after 12:00 on Wednesday.

Scottish Power said it was on the scene quickly and only about 90 properties remained without power by late afternoon.

It apologised to customers for any inconvenience and said the cause of the incident was being investigated.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said the community resilience team had made checks on elderly residents.

They can be contacted by anybody needing assistance.