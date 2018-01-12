Image copyright MJ Richardson

A health board chairman has paid tribute to staff efforts to cope with a winter surge in service demand.

It came as figures showed national levels for the rate of flu had more than doubled.

NHS Borders' chairman John Raine said the challenge being faced had "dominated the headlines" over Christmas and New Year.

He said that while waiting time statistics may have "taken a setback" the quality of care had been high.

Mr Raine said he wanted to say a "huge thank you" to everyone in NHS Borders for their efforts.

"I recognise it has been hard going because of the increasing demand for services," he said.

He said more people arriving at hospital doors and "persistent difficulty" in discharging patients had been an issue.

'Huge efforts'

"I have personal friends who have had the misfortune of being laid low over Christmas and New Year but who have had the good fortune of being cared for in Borders General Hospital and their gratitude and that of their family members has been conveyed to me," he said.

"I acknowledge too that staff have maintained elective operating by prioritising day case and urgent clinical procedures.

"And I am aware of the huge efforts being made right across the Borders community by staff in GP surgeries and pharmacies, in community hospitals, in our out of hours service, our mental health services, as well as in BGH and by our support service staff."

However, he stressed that there was still work to be done.

"As winter continues we are far from being out of the woods but I know vulnerable members of the Borders community can rely on the best possible service when they arrive at our doors," he said.