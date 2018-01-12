Image copyright Loreburn Housing Association Image caption The project has been described as "really exciting news" for the community

A dementia-friendly housing development has been approved on the site of a former hospital.

The project in Stranraer will also include accommodation to try to tackle youth homelessness.

Loreburn Housing Association is behind the project on the old Garrick Hospital site in the town.

Chief Executive Lorraine Usher described it as "really exciting news" for the whole community which would bring a range of benefits.

The scheme will see the creation of eight single-bed and four two-bed dementia friendly homes.

Image copyright Loreburn Housing Association Image caption Lorraine Usher said the facility could allow older and younger generations to interact

A "youth foyer" - the first of its kind in the region - will also be built, providing accommodation for up to 12 young people.

Ms Usher said: "Loreburn is committed to creating great places to live and great communities for all.

"As the foyer will be located right beside the dementia specific accommodation, it will also offer opportunities for intergenerational projects that involve both the young people and older people.

"This will help reduce social isolation in older people and increase civic participation for young people."

She added that the building would be for the whole community who could use its meeting rooms, breakout spaces and wi-fi.

Work on the new development is expected to start on site in spring 2018 and finish in summer 2019.