Inquiry to be held into forestry worker death
- 15 January 2018
A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the death of a forestry worker in the Borders.
Kenny Scott, 58, of Minto near Hawick, died on the Sunderland Hall estate near Selkirk on 31 January last year.
Despite the efforts of paramedics and the call-out of an air ambulance, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary hearing is to be held at Selkirk Sheriff Court with a full fatal accident inquiry scheduled for 25 January.