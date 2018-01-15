Image caption The accident happened on the A72 near Peebles in June 2016

A pensioner caused the death of his elderly friend by careless driving on a church golf outing, a court has heard.

John Foster, 73, of Moodiesburn, misjudged a junction and struck a car heading in the opposite direction on the A72 near Peebles in June 2016.

His passenger Robert Kerr, 87, of Glasgow, was badly injured and died in hospital shortly afterwards.

Foster was given a 10-month restriction of liberty order and a two-year driving ban at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

He had previously admitted a charge of causing death by careless driving.

'Tragic circumstances'

The court heard how he had got lost as he tried to find the junction of the Cardrona Golf Club.

He tried to turn into a group of farmhouses to ask for directions but misjudged the junction, resulting in the crash.

Defence lawyer Nicky Matteo said it was a "tragic set of circumstances" and that Foster was distraught at the death of his friend who he knew through their local parish church.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said it was a difficult task balancing the severe consequences and the criminality involved.

He gave Foster a 10-month restriction of liberty order between 19:00 and 07:00 at his Moodiesburn home as well as a driving ban.