South Scotland

Man's house death in Peebles 'unexplained'

  • 15 January 2018

The death of a man found in a house in Peebles is being treated as "unexplained".

Police were called out to the property in the town's Violet Bank at about 13:10 on Friday.

A 22-year-old man was found dead at the scene but the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A short statement from Police Scotland added that a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

