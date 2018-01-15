Man's house death in Peebles 'unexplained'
- 15 January 2018
The death of a man found in a house in Peebles is being treated as "unexplained".
Police were called out to the property in the town's Violet Bank at about 13:10 on Friday.
A 22-year-old man was found dead at the scene but the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
A short statement from Police Scotland added that a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.