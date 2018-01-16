Image caption Work is taking place to convert the mansion into a centre for children's literature

A council is being advised to continue its support for plans to create a national centre for children's literature in Dumfries.

The local authority has already given £500,000 backing to the project at the Moat Brae mansion in the town.

JM Barrie credited playing in its gardens as helping to inspire his most famous work, Peter Pan.

Dumfries and Galloway Council is being asked to help secure further funding towards the £8m project.

A report to councillors said £500,000 was allocated by the local authority to the project back in July 2016.

Potential source

It said £7.4m of funding had now been secured for the scheme being delivered by the Peter Pan Moat Brae Trust.

However, a further £600,000 is needed to complete the final phase this year.

The Scottish government's Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) has been identified as a potential source of funding but it is only open to local authority applications.

The council has submitted an application with the outcome expected to be known by March.

If the bid is successful, the local authority would be required to monitor the project and submit a post-completion evaluation of the scheme.

It is therefore being advised to update its service level agreement with the Peter Pan Moat Brae Trust should the funding bid be approved.