The membership of a new South of Scotland Economic Partnership (SOSEP) has been revealed.

Backed by a £10m Scottish government investment, it will pave the way for a dedicated enterprise agency for Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said the partnership would deliver a "new approach to economic growth".

It includes a "range of key people with business, education, public sector and third sector experience".

Last year it was announced Prof Russel Griggs would chair the group with Rob Dickson of Scottish Borders Council as lead officer.

The full private sector membership is:

Tom Barrie (Currie Solutions)

Alistair Cameron (Scotmas Ltd)

John Fordyce (Three Stills Company Ltd)

Paula Ogilvie (Borders Book Festival and Bright Sparks Partners)

Tracey Roan (Roan's Dairy)

David Sulman (UK Forest Products and Scottish Timber Trade Association)

Lorna Young (Indigo Works)

Members from the third sector are:

Amanda Burgauer (Scottish Rural Action)

Helen Forsyth (Berwickshire Housing Association)

Fred Murray (Old Luce Community Trust)

The further and higher education membership is:

Barbara Kelly (Crichton Leadership Group)

Tony Jakimciw (Borders College)

Members from public sector organisations are: