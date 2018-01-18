Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A7 near Teviothead in the Scottish Borders

The family of a man killed in a crash in the Scottish Borders is considering pursuing a civil claim.

It comes after an inquiry found the lorry driver involved in the accident should not have been at the wheel after previous "dizziness" episodes.

James Miller, 64, of Hawick, died in the crash on the A7 near Teviothead in December 2015.

Solicitors for his family confirmed they were investigating the possibility of a civil claim.

The move comes after a criminal prosecution was ruled out.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The law demands proof of criminal intent and Crown Counsel concluded that, in this case, there was no evidence of this.

"The driver in question followed all medical advice that was provided.

"At no time was the individual told in a clear and unambiguous manner not to drive the type of vehicle in question or instructed to inform the DVLA about any medical issue."

However, Mr Miller's widow, Helen, said she believed lorry driver John Power should not have been allowed on the road.

She said many of the same issues had been highlighted in the Glasgow bin lorry case.

She added that her family had been "devastated" by the incident which should never have been allowed to happen.

Simon Hammond, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors, confirmed they were looking at a civil claim on behalf of the family.