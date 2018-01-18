Image copyright PA Image caption Snowfalls in the Borders were not as heavy as anticipated overnight on Wednesday into Thursday

A council which shut all its schools for two days due to bad weather is aiming to reopen them all on Friday.

Scottish Borders Council closed its primaries and secondaries on Wednesday and Thursday due to forecast heavy snows and an amber weather warning.

However, the anticipated levels failed to materialise.

Chief executive Tracey Logan said a teleconference with "key partners" at 06:30 on Friday would make a final decision on school reopening.

"As we have seen, the weather can be unpredictable. However, following a significant effort by staff today, we have been able to clear routes to schools and check the buildings and should be in a position where all schools can open tomorrow," she said.

"We are continuing to liaise with the Met Office regarding the forecast for tomorrow.

"More snow is expected and a yellow (be aware) weather warning is in place, but the advice we have received is that is unlikely to be as heavy here as other areas covered by that warning, but we cannot be certain."

Ms Logan said the decision to close schools for a second day had not been taken lightly.

She said that, following consideration of all options, the council had decided to shut the schools in the interests of safety and due to the volumes of snow forecast.