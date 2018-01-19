Image copyright Getty Images

Plans for a major wind farm straddling the boundary between the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway have been unveiled.

Community Windpower wants to construct 49 turbines in its Faw Side project.

The company said it would bring an investment of about £256m into the community and wider area.

However, concerns have been raised about the cumulative landscape impact and the effect on radar at RAF Spadeadam in Cumbria.

The proposed wind farm would be located about six miles (10km) north of Langholm and about 15 miles (25km) south west of Hawick.

The majority of the turbines - 37 in total - would be positioned in Dumfries and Galloway with the remainder in the Borders.

A scoping request has been lodged with Scottish Borders Council with plans for consultation with the communities affected.