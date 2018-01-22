Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A nail gun was among the items taken from the industrial estate

Thieves have made off with tools worth about £15,000 from an industrial estate in south west Scotland.

The incident happened at about 23:15 on Thursday at the Blackparks Industrial Estate in Stranraer.

A van and trailer belonging to electrician Alistair Scobie were taken while loaded with tools including drills, a saw and a nail gun.

The van was later abandoned in the industrial estate but the trailer and tools have not been found.

PC Elinor Sneddon said: "We are currently carrying out door to door inquiries and reviewing CCTV images in the area.

"We do want to hear from anyone who may have seen this van, which is a silver coloured Fiat Scudo van and which is marked up Alistair Scobie Electrician, moving about the area late on Thursday night, or in the early hours of Friday morning, either towing the trailer, or without the trailer attached."