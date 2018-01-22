A defibrillator has been stolen from a village in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police said the theft of the life-saving equipment in Moniaive some time between 15 and 20 January was "beyond belief".

The defibrillator is valued at about £1,000 and was positioned in an alleyway next to Dickson's Grocers on the High Street.

PC Lee Smith asked anyone with information to get in touch with police or contact Crimestoppers.