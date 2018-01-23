Image caption Michelle Ballantyne stood down from her council role late last year

Seven candidates have been confirmed to seek to replace MSP Michelle Ballantyne after she resigned from Scottish Borders Council.

Voters will go to the polls in Selkirkshire on 22 February.

The Conservatives, Green Party, Labour, Lib Dems and SNP will all field candidates along with two independents.

Ms Ballantyne announced the "time was right" to leave her council role in December after taking up her place as a south of Scotland MSP in May.

The full list of candidates to replace the Conservative in the Selkirkshire ward is: