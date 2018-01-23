South Scotland

Seven seek Michelle Ballantyne's Scottish Borders Council seat

  • 23 January 2018
Michelle Ballantyne
Image caption Michelle Ballantyne stood down from her council role late last year

Seven candidates have been confirmed to seek to replace MSP Michelle Ballantyne after she resigned from Scottish Borders Council.

Voters will go to the polls in Selkirkshire on 22 February.

The Conservatives, Green Party, Labour, Lib Dems and SNP will all field candidates along with two independents.

Ms Ballantyne announced the "time was right" to leave her council role in December after taking up her place as a south of Scotland MSP in May.

The full list of candidates to replace the Conservative in the Selkirkshire ward is:

  • Trevor Adams (Conservative)
  • Jack Clark (Lib Dem)
  • Kenneth Gunn (Independent)
  • Barbara Harvey (Green Party)
  • John Mitchell (SNP)
  • Caroline Penman (Independent)
  • Scott Redpath (Labour)

