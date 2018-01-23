Spring Fling artist list unveiled

Image copyright Neil Hanna Image caption Spring Fling is in its 16th edition this year with dozens of studios taking part

The full line-up of artists and makers taking part in "Scotland's premier open studios event" has been unveiled.

It is the 16th edition of Spring Fling which takes place across Dumfries and Galloway from 26 to 28 May.

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption This year promises a mix of established and emerging talent

It will include a number of first time participants along with many familiar exhibitors.

Joanna Macaulay, of Upland which runs the event, said the mix was "as rich as ever" with well-established names alongside emerging new talent.

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Studios are open across Dumfries and Galloway and beyond this year

"As always, a great attraction is the chance to meet, chat and see people at work in their studios while discovering one of Scotland's most beautiful rural regions," she said.

Spring Fling allows the public to visit studios across Dumfries and Galloway as artists and makers open their doors.

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Organisers said one of the attractions was to see people at work in their studios

There are also a number of participants in nearby regions thanks to its "neighbours scheme".

In addition, there are "Springbacks" who have strong connections to Dumfries and Galloway but are currently living and working elsewhere.

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Spring Fling runs from 26 to 28 May for 2018

The full list is on the Spring Fling website.

