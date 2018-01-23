Image caption Drivers were being advised to move their cars as the River Nith started to rise steadily

Drivers have been urged to move their vehicles from a riverside car park in Dumfries as water levels rise.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency issued a warning for the Whitesands area for about 16:30 due to melting snow.

It said the River Nith was continuing to rise steadily after an increase in temperatures since the weekend.

Police have shut the west car park in the area which they said was expected to flood by 14:45.

Insp Hugh McCombe said vehicles which were not moved in time could be removed by a local garage.

"Motorists are also asked to avoid the area where possible until further notice," he added.

The flood warning is one of a number in place across the country due to rainfall and melting snow.