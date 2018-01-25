Image caption Kneeshaw pleaded guilty on the second day of his trial at Dumfries Sheriff Court

A former police inspector has admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his ex-wife over a six-year period.

Michael Kneeshaw, 51, from Thornhill, pleaded guilty on the second day of a trial at Dumfries Sheriff Court.

He served across Dumfries and Galloway as well as in Tulliallan.

Pleas of not guilty to two other charges of assault and breach of the peace were accepted. He will be sentenced next month.

Sheriff Linda Nicolson called for background reports and deferred sentence until 20 February.