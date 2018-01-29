South Scotland

Lockerbie disabled parking bay 'assault' probed

  • 29 January 2018
Police are investigating an alleged assault after two drivers got involved in an argument over a disabled parking space in a south of Scotland town.

The incident happened on Friday at about 13:30 on Mains Street in Lockerbie.

Police said the two drivers got into a dispute before one of them pushed the other one into a wall.

They want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have seen a black BMW parked in the space.

