Lockerbie disabled parking bay 'assault' probed
- 29 January 2018
Police are investigating an alleged assault after two drivers got involved in an argument over a disabled parking space in a south of Scotland town.
The incident happened on Friday at about 13:30 on Mains Street in Lockerbie.
Police said the two drivers got into a dispute before one of them pushed the other one into a wall.
They want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have seen a black BMW parked in the space.