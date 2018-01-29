Three pregnant sheep have been put down after being apparently attacked by dogs on a Moffat farm.

The incident happened at Meikleholm Side on Sunday morning when the farmer found four badly injured animals.

PC John Cowan said it appeared a flock of sheep had been attacked by a dog or dogs.

He asked the local community to help with their investigation and anyone with information has been urged to get in touch.

In a separate incident, police said a 30-year-old man had been charged with sheep worrying near Mouswald at the weekend.