A farm building fire in the Scottish Borders is being treated as suspicious.

The incident happened at about 18:00 on Sunday on the road between Threepwood and Stow.

Hay bales contained in a shed were set alight and the blaze spread to the remaining contents of the building causing significant damage.

Det Sgt Stevie Halls described it as a "reckless act" and asked for anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward.

"The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were able to contain and put out the flames and thankfully no-one was injured as a result," he said.

"I would ask anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area prior to the blaze to come forward to assist with our investigations.

"Equally anyone who knows who is responsible or has information that can help with our inquiries is asked to get in touch."