Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Tour of Britain is one of the signature events singled out by Dumfries and Galloway Council

Seven "signature" events across south west Scotland are in line to share hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Dumfries and Galloway Council is being asked to approve more than £360,000 in support over the next two years.

The local authority is also being advised to provide £62,000 for another seven events this year.

Last year it was estimated that the major events and festivals in the region could be worth more than £30m to the area's economy.

The key events being recommended to take the biggest slice of funding are:

Wigtown Book Festival

Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival

Spring Fling

Big Burns Supper

Scottish Rally

Tour of Britain

World Championship Ice Hockey

The other beneficiaries of a smaller pot of financial support being advised for approval are:

Electric Fields Festival

Galloway Hills Rally

Kirkcudbright International Festival

Muckle Toon Adventure Festival

Newton Stewart and Minnigaff Traditional Music Festival

Stranraer Oyster Festival

Trophy D'Ecosse

A further £22,000 is also being targeted at developing the festivals sector in the region.