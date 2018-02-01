Image copyright Hawick Rugby Club Image caption The "rich and unique collection" could be put on display in a new visitor centre

A survey is being carried out to assess public support for plans to create a rugby visitor centre in the Borders.

The proposal could see the facility set up in Hawick to contain memorabilia belonging to its rugby club and the Bill McLaren foundation.

An online survey is being carried out throughout February to gather community views of the scheme.

The options being considered range from digitising the material to the creation of a visitor centre.

Consultants have been appointed to look at what to do with the "rich and unique collection" belonging to Hawick Rugby Club.

It includes international caps dating back as far as 1896, international jerseys, club programmes, photographs and trophies.

The project would also include items which belonged to the "voice of rugby" Bill McLaren, who was from Hawick and died in 2010.

Alan Jones, lead consultant, said the collection was of "local, national and international significance".

The online survey is part of a feasibility study and options appraisal currently being carried out.