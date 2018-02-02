Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Planning permission has been given for the Jedburgh campus

The Scottish government has given the go-ahead for plans to merge two Borders primaries and a secondary.

It clears the way for the Jedburgh intergenerational campus project to proceed.

Scottish Borders Council approved the planning application for the scheme last month.

It will see Parkside Primary knocked down and merged with Howdenburn Primary and Jedburgh Grammar on a campus for children aged two to 18.

The project has seen SBC team up with development partner Hub South East Scotland, while BAM Construction is the appointed contractor.

It is hoped the new facility will be completed by March 2020.

Council leader Shona Haslam said: "I am delighted we are making good progress towards opening a new intergenerational community campus for Jedburgh in 2020.

"The new facility will serve the whole community, from two to 102-year-olds, with further education opportunities and community facilities for the town."