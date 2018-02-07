Dumfries and Galloway key events secure funding
Key events estimated to bring millions of pounds to the south west Scotland economy have been given significant financial backing.
Dumfries and Galloway Council has approved more than £360,000 in support over the next two years to seven "signature" events.
It also agreed to give £62,000 to another seven events this year.
Last year it was estimated that major events and festivals could be worth more than £30m to the area's economy.
The key events taking the biggest slice of funding are:
- Wigtown Book Festival
- Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival
- Spring Fling
- Big Burns Supper
- Scottish Rally
- Tour of Britain
- World Championship Ice Hockey
The other beneficiaries of a smaller pot of financial support are:
- Electric Fields Festival
- Galloway Hills Rally
- Kirkcudbright International Festival
- Muckle Toon Adventure Festival
- Newton Stewart and Minnigaff Traditional Music Festival
- Stranraer Oyster Festival
- Trophy D'Ecosse
A further £22,000 is also being targeted at developing the festivals sector in the region.