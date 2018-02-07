Image copyright Big Burns Supper Image caption The Big Burns Supper is one key event which has secured support

Key events estimated to bring millions of pounds to the south west Scotland economy have been given significant financial backing.

Dumfries and Galloway Council has approved more than £360,000 in support over the next two years to seven "signature" events.

It also agreed to give £62,000 to another seven events this year.

Last year it was estimated that major events and festivals could be worth more than £30m to the area's economy.

The key events taking the biggest slice of funding are:

Wigtown Book Festival

Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival

Spring Fling

Big Burns Supper

Scottish Rally

Tour of Britain

World Championship Ice Hockey

The other beneficiaries of a smaller pot of financial support are:

Electric Fields Festival

Galloway Hills Rally

Kirkcudbright International Festival

Muckle Toon Adventure Festival

Newton Stewart and Minnigaff Traditional Music Festival

Stranraer Oyster Festival

Trophy D'Ecosse

A further £22,000 is also being targeted at developing the festivals sector in the region.