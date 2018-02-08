Image copyright Google Image caption The A701 at Amisfield near Dumfries was shut for several hours after the crash

Police have identified the victim of a crash involving a pick-up and a tanker on the A701 in southern Scotland.

Michael Reid, 63, from Dumfries, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident near Amisfield at about 13:50 on Wednesday.

He was driving the Iveco Daily pick-up involved in the collision.

The driver of the Scania lorry - a 55-year-old man from Dumfries - was not injured. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Leigh McCulloch said: "A full crash scene investigation was carried out and the road was closed until around 23:00 on Wednesday night."

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the crash.