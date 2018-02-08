Image copyright Spark Energy Image caption Chief executive Chris Gauld, left, said it had been a "big year" while welcoming Kevin Lyon to the company

Selkirk-based Spark Energy has announced record turnover in its latest accounts.

Group results for the year to June 2017 saw revenue reach £159m - an increase of 23% on the previous year.

Gross profit also went up over the same period from just over £30m in 2016 to more than £37m the following year.

Chris Gauld, Spark's chief executive, said it had been "another big year for the company with growth right across the business".

The firm has also appointed Kevin Lyon as its new chairman.

"I'm delighted to be joining Chris and the team at Spark at an exciting time in the company's growth," he said.

"With solid foundations in energy supply and the acquisition of Home Telecom, Spark is well positioned to improve the home move experience with value added products and services for everyone in that complex chain."