Image copyright Google Image caption The proposals would see a major overhaul of the auction mart site

Plans for a major redevelopment of a Scottish Borders auction mart site have been submitted.

The proposals by the H&H Group in Newtown St Boswells would include a hotel as well as a college or training centre.

Papers have been lodged with Scottish Borders Council outlining the details of the project.

They said that a planning application would be submitted "no sooner than" early May for the scheme.

The project is considered to be a "major application" due to the size of the site and the proposed development.

It is described as a "mixed use" scheme including retail, housing, leisure, car parking and the demolition of some existing buildings.

A public consultation event on the project is planned for 12 March.