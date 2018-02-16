Image copyright Raibeart MacAoidh Image caption The new turbines would take the total at the Windy Standard site to more than 80

Councillors have gone against the advice of planning officials and decided to oppose wind farm plans in the Galloway hills.

The scheme would see 20 turbines added to the current 66 already in operation at Windy Standard north of Carsphairn.

The Scottish government will make the final decision but Dumfries and Galloway Council is being consulted.

Planning officials had concluded the impact of the development would not be sufficient to oppose it.

But councillors decided to lodge an objection.

A report to councillors noted "significant landscape, visual and cumulative effects" from the project.

It concluded it would be difficult to argue that the scheme would be "materially different" to other wind farms approved in the area.

However, the council has decided to oppose the proposals for the third phase of the project.