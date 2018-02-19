Tinwald Parish Church stained glass windows smashed
- 19 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Vandals have targeted a church in a south of Scotland village.
Two stained glass windows were smashed at Tinwald Parish Church some time between 17:30 on Saturday and 08:30 on Sunday.
Police said whoever caused the damage had not gained entry to the property.
PC Simon Gleave said that it was "unbelievable" somebody would target the church and urged the public to help catch whoever was responsible for the "mindless vandalism".