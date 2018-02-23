In pictures: Uppies battle the Doonies in Jedburgh's ba' game
- 23 February 2018
Participants took to the streets of Jedburgh on Thursday for its traditional annual ba' game.
It is one of a number of towns in the Scottish Borders to stage such events.
All images copyright Dougie Johnston or Press Association.