Police have renewed their appeal for information to help trace a vulnerable teenager reported missing more than a fortnight ago.

David Ormerod, 16, of Closeburn, was last seen in the area on 10 February.

He has been described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with a north east of England accent.

Police said he was now thought to be in the Larkhall area, South Lanarkshire, and have urged anyone with information about his location to contact them.