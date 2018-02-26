Image copyright Google Image caption The offence took place on the A72 near Glentress mountain biking centre

A motorist has been convicted of careless driving after he admitted giving a cyclist a tow while holding onto the vehicle's window.

Adam Hurst, 22, from Huddersfield, committed the offence on the A72 near Peebles in September.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard he let his brother hold onto the open window and gave him a tow at 30mph.

He admitted careless driving and was fined £375 and had his licence endorsed with five penalty points.

The incident happened near the Glentress mountain bike centre on 24 September.

Hurst was originally charged with dangerous driving but pled guilty to the lesser charge of careless driving.

'Dangerous thing'

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told the court how two people travelling along the A72 noticed him driving a Volkswagen Polo with the hazard lights on and towing a cyclist.

They estimated he would have been travelling at 30mph at the time.

Mr Fraser said: "The cyclist was hanging onto the window and pulled in at Glentress.

"The matter was then reported to the police."

Hurst's lawyer said the brothers did not realise they were committing an offence when they decided to give the bike a tow from Peebles Hotel Hydro to Glentress.

Sheriff Euan Edment said: "Things could have gone completely wrong.

"It was a dangerous thing to have undertaken."