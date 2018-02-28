South Scotland

Glenluce wind farm appeal rejected

A Scottish government reporter has rejected an appeal over a wind farm in Galloway concluding it is not the "right development in the right place".

RES was refused permission for the 14-turbine Annabaglish project near Glenluce last year.

The company appealed against that decision saying it was "confident" it had got the location right.

However, a reporter concluded it would have a "significant" impact on the landscape and turned it down.

He added that the scale of the development's contribution towards renewable energy targets was not enough to outweigh its negative effects.

