Image copyright Google Image caption The road closures are part of wider plans to improve the historic heart of Selkirk

Two routes in the historic heart of a Borders town are to be closed as part of an improvement project.

The Selkirk Streetscape scheme is spending £450,000 to make the area more attractive for locals and visitors.

The High Street section of the A7 from Tower Street to Ettrick Terrace will be closed from 09:00 to 16:30 from 12 to 16 March.

A section of Market Place and West Port will also be shut during the day for three days.

Scottish Borders Council said the resurfacing works - funded by the local authority and Amey - had been co-ordinated to try to minimise the disruption.

A joint statement from Selkirkshire councillors Gordon Edgar, Caroline Penman and Elaine Thornton-Nicol said: "Despite this short-term closure of the A7, Selkirk remains open for business and we would continue to encourage people to support our local traders.

"There has been some disruption as part of the Selkirk Streetscape scheme, but it is nearing completion and will provide a series of improved facilities in the town centre for local people and visitors.

"These include safer access for bus passengers, better seating, improved pedestrian crossings, better road surfacing for drivers and provision for Market Place to host events and markets."

It said they appreciated the co-operation of local people during the scheme and asked drivers to follow diversions and be patient.