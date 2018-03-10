Pedestrian 'critical' after bus crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near the Robert Dundas Statue in the west end of Edinburgh

A pedestrian is in a critical condition after being knocked down by a double decker bus in Edinburgh.

The 68-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, following the collision in the west end, shortly after 19:00 on Friday.

Police said the crash involved a double-decker East Coast bus at the junction of Melville Street and Melville Crescent.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to get in touch with information.

Sgt Kos Papakyriakou said: "The woman is currently described as being in a critical condition and we continue to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

"As part of this, we'd ask anyone who witnessed this or who has any information which may be relevant to get in touch as soon as possible."

The scene near the Robert Dundas statue was cordoned off until about 22:30, following the accident.