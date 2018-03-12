Regeneration schemes share £26m
A string of regeneration schemes across Scotland are to share £26m in funding.
The Scottish government and Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) investment has been estimated to help support or create hundreds of jobs.
Local Government Minister Kevin Stewart made the announcement at Paisley Museum which will receive £4m.
Another beneficiary of the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund is the plan for a permanent home for the Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels.
The full list of projects is:
- Cairndow Community Childcare and Family Centre (Argyll and Bute) - £811,198
- The Rockfield Centre (Argyll and Bute) - £420,000
- Duncan Place Resource Centre (City of Edinburgh) - £1,197,765
- Rutherglen Links Office Pavilions (Clyde Gateway) - £2m
- Stornoway Regeneration Programme (Comhairle nan Eiliean Siar) - £2.3m
- Saving Moat Brae (Dumfries and Galloway) - £615,305
- Kilmarnock Academy Legacy Project (East Ayrshire) - £2m
- Ochiltree Community Hub (East Ayrshire) - £352,478
- Lock 16 Canalside Community Hub (Falkirk) - £972,000
- Dreel Halls (Fife) - £360,000
- Tayport Community Hub (Fife) - £500,000
- Govan Old - A Focus for Community Renewal (Glasgow City) - £1.9m
- Sighthill Enterprise Wharf (Glasgow City) - £650,000
- Strathdearn Community Developments (Highland) - £500,000
- Carse Outdoor Hub (Highland) - £850,000
- Morvern Community Business Hub (Highland) - £788,000
- Thomas Telford Corpach Marina (Highland) - £1,465,000
- Regenerating Rosewell (Midlothian) - £884,000
- Arran Gateway/Brodick Harbour Regeneration (North Ayrshire) - £100,000
- Glenboig Life Centre (North Lanarkshire) - £1m
- Paisley Museum (Renfrewshire) - £4m
- Great Tapestry Visitor Centre (Scottish Borders) - £1,180,000
- Springhall Community Hub (South Lanarkshire) - £300,000
- Maid of the Loch - Transforming Loch Lomond (West Dunbartonshire) - £950,000
Mr Stewart said: "I'm really pleased that 24 fantastic, locally-driven projects will benefit from this major injection of funding.
"Spanning the length and breadth of the country, they will help regenerate local areas, stimulate inclusive growth and create new jobs."
Cosla's environment and economy spokesman Steven Heddle said the fund was an "invaluable tool" to help deliver regeneration to communities.
"These diverse projects reflect the localised approaches being taken to help regenerate communities across the country, all of which will help deliver strong economic, social, and physical outcomes," he said.