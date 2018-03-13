South Scotland

Driver injured in car and lorry crash near Biggar

  • 13 March 2018

A driver is in a serious condition after a crash between a lorry and a car in the Borders.

The accident happened on the A701 near Biggar at about 18:20 on Monday.

Firefighters had to cut the injured driver from their vehicle before they were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Another person was treated at the scene by paramedics.

