Police uncover car cannabis haul near Ecclefechan
- 13 March 2018
Police have uncovered a cannabis haul with a street value of about £29,000 in a car in southern Scotland.
They stopped the vehicle as it was heading south on the A74(M) near Ecclefechan shortly after 17:00 on Monday.
A police statement said that a 28-year-old man from Rochdale had been arrested.
It added that a report had been sent to the procurator fiscal.