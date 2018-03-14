Funding bid to complete Rhins of Galloway coastal pathway
A bid is to be made to complete a £1.1m package to develop a coastal pathway around the Rhins of Galloway.
The project - being led by Dumfries and Galloway Council - has been under development for the past five years.
The proposed path would link into the existing Mull of Galloway trail creating an 83-mile circular route around the peninsula.
Nearly half the money has already been raised and it is hoped the Heritage Lottery Fund can cover the remainder.
A report to councillors highlights the "spectacularly varied and attractive coastline" of Dumfries and Galloway.
It said creating the path - combined with the planned economic regeneration of Stranraer waterfront - provided a "unique opportunity" to benefit the local tourism economy.
The application for HLF funding will be considered in June this year.
If successful, it is proposed the three-year delivery of the coastal pathway should get under way in August.