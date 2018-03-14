Image copyright Claire Pegrum Image caption The funding would help create a coastal pathway in the south west of Scotland

A bid is to be made to complete a £1.1m package to develop a coastal pathway around the Rhins of Galloway.

The project - being led by Dumfries and Galloway Council - has been under development for the past five years.

The proposed path would link into the existing Mull of Galloway trail creating an 83-mile circular route around the peninsula.

Nearly half the money has already been raised and it is hoped the Heritage Lottery Fund can cover the remainder.

Image copyright Mary and Angus Hogg Image caption The "spectacularly varied and attractive coastline" of the region has been highlighted

A report to councillors highlights the "spectacularly varied and attractive coastline" of Dumfries and Galloway.

It said creating the path - combined with the planned economic regeneration of Stranraer waterfront - provided a "unique opportunity" to benefit the local tourism economy.

The application for HLF funding will be considered in June this year.

If successful, it is proposed the three-year delivery of the coastal pathway should get under way in August.