Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption A tribunal criticised the council's handling of misconduct allegations against Anthony Carson

A council investigation into misconduct allegations against a staff member was "woefully inadequate" and "utterly shameful", a tribunal has concluded.

It awarded Anthony Carson £56,581 and ruled he was unfairly dismissed by the Scottish Borders local authority.

Unison regional organiser Janet Stewart said she had never seen such a "seriously damning verdict".

The council said it was reviewing the judgement and would consider whether or not to submit an appeal.

Mr Carson worked as a regulatory services manager and prior to his dismissal had a "totally clear disciplinary record".

However, in early 2016 he was told of a number of allegations against him concerning his management style.

He was subsequently put on paid leave and, following a council investigation and disciplinary hearing, dismissed in December that year.

Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption Mr Carson had a clear disciplinary record with the council prior to the probe

His union, Unison, took the case to an employment tribunal which found in his favour and delivered a critical judgement of the local authority probe.

The council argued his dismissal had been "procedurally and substantively fair" but the judge found there was a "complete failure" to provide Mr Carson with "any procedural fairness at all".

'Wake-up call'

"In my view, the way the respondents dealt with this matter entirely failed to comply with the tenets of natural justice," the tribunal judgement said.

Union representative Ms Stewart described it as a "serious case" with lessons for the local authority to learn.

"Scottish Borders Council conduct disciplinary procedures in a superficial manner," she said.

"This must change. They do not give their employees the respect of a proper robust process.

"This case reminds them they are not above the law and it must act as a wake-up call."

Thompsons Solicitors, who represented Mr Carson, said it was "one of the most scathing judgements" they had seen from an employment tribunal.

'Lot of stress'

"The judge finds that SBC have failed in almost every regard in terms of the investigation, the disciplinary decision, the process and lack of natural justice," they said in a statement.

"They agreed with every criticism we made in this case."

Mr Carson said the process had been "very stressful".

"I am pleased that the tribunal agreed with me but it's difficult to take pleasure from this decision as I lost my job, it has ruined my career, and they put me through a lot of stress," he said.

"This is another reminder how important it is, even for senior managers, to join a trade union."

In a statement SBC said it was analysing the judgement and would then decide if it would appeal against it.