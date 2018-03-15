Image copyright Google Image caption The Gillbrae Medical Practice is the test site for the project

A project aimed at speeding up dementia diagnoses and support is to be trialled in Dumfries and Galloway.

It is one of three sites in Scotland trying out new approaches - the others are in Edinburgh and Shetland.

Gillian Coupland, who is leading the project, said it was "very exciting" to have been given the opportunity to take the work forward.

She said the project wanted to ensure people with memory problems got an appropriate diagnosis and support.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said that, at present, people in the Nithsdale area of the region going to their GP with issues could face a wait of up to 18 weeks before receiving a diagnosis.

They can then face a further average wait of 21 weeks before the start of their guaranteed minimum 12-month post diagnostic support (PDS).

Image copyright NHS Dumfries and Galloway Image caption Gillian Coupland said quicker diagnosis could reduce the "period of uncertainty" for people

Ms Coupland said the wait had increased due to rising numbers being diagnosed.

She said: "The numbers of people who are being diagnosed with dementia is increasing exponentially, and so we're really having to rethink how we deliver this if we're to keep this guarantee."

The £100,000 scheme, backed by the Scottish government, is looking to improve both speed of diagnosis and post-diagnostic support.

"We're going to do that by looking at things like group post-diagnostic support," Ms Coupland said.

"But what we also want to do is look at accelerating the diagnostic part, so that people receive their diagnosis earlier.

"A quicker diagnosis reduces that period of uncertainty, and allows quicker access to the sort of support someone might need."

'Hugely relevant'

At present, post-diagnosis support is delivered by five dementia link workers provided by Alzheimer's Scotland who are spread across Dumfries and Galloway.

The new scheme hopes to train and educate existing primary care staff.

The Gillbrae Medical Practice in Dumfries is being used as a test site in the hope of rolling out the project across the Nithsdale area.

Information from the pilot will be reported back and used to develop services elsewhere.

"This work is hugely relevant," said Ms Coupland.

"And we're hopeful that the work we'll be doing can help make a real difference to the way people receive a diagnosis of dementia in Dumfries and Galloway, and the support that's quickly put in place."