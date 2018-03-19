Former Selkirk mill fire cause investigated
An investigation is under way into the cause of a blaze at a disused mill in Selkirk.
Fire crews from Selkirk, Galashiels and Hawick were called to the former Heather Mills site on South Bridge Street just after 18:00 on Sunday.
The building was well alight and it took them four hours to extinguish the blaze.
The building has been out of use for nearly a decade since the mill on the site closed.