Image copyright Google

A "large quantity" of frozen meat has been stolen from a hotel in the south of Scotland.

The incident happened at the Imperial Hotel on King Street in Castle Douglas in the early hours of Friday.

Police want to trace two men seen in the Cotton Street area around the time of the theft.

One man is described as tall, thin and with a distinctive walk. The other was said to be shorter and was carrying large bags.

PC Gregg Armstrong said: "We are carrying out an investigation into this theft and will be reviewing CCTV.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered any meat for sale in the local area or may have seen these males near the hotel during the early hours of Friday morning."