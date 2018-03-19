Image caption The note was left on a napkin in the Hong Kong Star restaurant in Dumfries

A police investigation has been launched after an offensive note was left on a napkin in a Chinese restaurant.

The incident happened at about 14:00 on Thursday at the Hong Kong Star on Friars Vennel in Dumfries.

The note was found by a staff member and police said they were investigating it as a hate crime.

They want to trace a couple who had been in the restaurant for lunch shortly before the note was found.

The man has been described as aged between 20 and 25, with short dark hair and was casually dressed.

The woman was of similar age with shoulder-length dark hair and was also casually dressed.

PC Paul Murphy asked anyone with information to contact them.